Vídeo- Ex-fuzileiro carrega amigo que perdeu pernas até topo de montanha

O ex-sargento da Marinha Jonathon Blank foi carregado por 20km por John Nelson

06 setembro 2019 - 10h53Priscilla Porangaba, com informações do Razões para Acreditar
Eles percorreram 20 quilômetros até o topo, com uma mudança de altitude de 1.300 metros   (Reprodução/Internet)

O ex-sargento da Marinha dos EUA Jonathon Blank perdeu as pernas quando um explosivo improvisado detonou ao lado dele em outubro de 2010, no Afeganistão.

Em 2014, após se aposentar e deixar de ser um fuzileiro naval, Jonathon se mudou para o estado de Utah, onde passou a caçar, velejar e esquiar nas diferentes estações do ano.

Recentemente, ele subiu no topo da montanha Timpanogos, que tem 3.581 m de altura, com seu amigo da Marinha, John Nelson, que lhe carregou nas costas.

Foram dois dias de trajeto até o cume, que está a 80 quilômetros de distância de Salt Lake City, cidade mais próxima.

Eles percorreram 20 quilômetros até o topo, com uma mudança de altitude de 1.300 metros.

Outros aventureiros da trilha notaram a dupla e ficaram impressionados com sua dedicação. Um deles, Nate Larid, disse  “quando você vê isso, tamanha dedicação para um objetivo em comum, você deseja ter isso para você mesmo e sua família”.

Blank e Nelson serviram como fuzileiros navais de reconhecimento de força, que é um dos grupos da Marinha que fazem operações especiais.

Como fuzileiros navais, eles estavam acostumados a carregar torpedos que pesavam até 36 quilos. Blank neste dia, estava carregando 70, entre o peso de Nelson, água e suprimentos.

Ver essa foto no Instagram

It’s been such a cool experience showing the world what the Recon spirit and true brotherhood is all about! I’m so grateful for this experience with #johnnelson. We set out just to have fun and some good hard, gut checking times. What we did on a whim became inspirational to so many. It’s amazing, and humbling to be able to do so. To touch so many people. Also for them to care. It was great having so many locals on the trail stop and talk to us about what we were doing. I’ll admit we were a bit shy lol. I’m lucky to be alive, to keep pushing myself, to keep pursuing dreams, and smashing goals. To keep inspiring others. I’m lucky to have served with the best group of hero’s a guys could ask for. The “LOWLIFE’s” of 3rd platoon, 1st Force Reconnaissance Co. I said it took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears for us to get where we were... I was talking about the Reconnaissance community. Not this rock we climbed. After what we’ve been through it was nothing in our minds. We knew we’d make it to the top. There was never a doubt in our minds. That’s the mental attitude you should strive to have in every aspect of your life. This is what true love, and brotherhood looks like. This is sacrifice. If you take away anything from it; strive to be a better person physically, mentally, and in your heart! Here are some links to a few of the story’s, thank you America for your love and support!!! Thanks to all my friends who I have met over the years for reaching out. #america #usmarines #veterans #cnn #cbs #foxandfriends #foxnews #brotherhood #disabledveteran #marines #forcerecon #mttimpanogos #forcereconnaissance #neverquit #noquitters #neversurrender #pushit #pushyourself #mindovermatter #military #militaryathlete #jonathonblank #thatslove #brothers #brothersinarms #military #beabetteryou #bebetter #patriots

Uma publicação compartilhada por Jonathon Blank (@jonathonblank0321) em

