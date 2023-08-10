Anitta está na lista de indicados ao VMA; confira

A MTV anunciou nesta terça-feira (8) a lista de indicados para o MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2023, principal premiação para videoclipes, e a brasileira Anitta aparece mais uma vez concorrendo ao prêmio.

Taylor Swift aparece liderando em número de indicações, aparecendo em oito categorias, seguida de SZA, com seis indicações.

Anitta aparece como indicada na categoria “Melhor Videoclipe Latino” com o clipe da música Funk Rave, lançado em 23 de junho e que já conta com mais de 13 milhões de visualizações no YouTube.

Confira a lista completa de todos os indicados ao prêmio:

Vídeo do Ano

Doja Cat - “Attention”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Artista do Ano

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Videoclipe Latino

Anitta - “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - “un x100to”

Karol G & Shakira - “TQG”

Rosalía - “Despechá”

Shakira - “Acróstico”

Artista Revelação

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Melhor Colaboração do Ano

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”

Post Malone & Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G & Shakira - “TQG”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Melhor Videoclipe de Pop

Demi Lovato - “Swine”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

P!NK - “Trustfall”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Melhor Videoclipe Rock

Foo Fighters - “The Teacher”

Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin - “The Loneliest”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo

Blink-182 - “Edging”

Boygenius - “The Film”

Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Paramore - “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars - “Stuck”

Melhor Videoclipe R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA - “Shirt”

Toosii - “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love In The Way”

Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop

Aespa - “Girls”

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”

Fiffty Fifty - “Cupid”

Seventeen - “Super”

Stray Kids - “S-Class”

Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”

Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - “Rush”

Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys - “Unavailable”

Fireboy DML & Asake - ”Bandana”

Libianca - “People”

Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - “2 Sugar”

Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem

Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato - “Swine”

Dove Cameron - “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons - “Crushed”

Maluma - “La Reina”

Melhor Fotografia

Adele - “I Drink Wine”

Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”

Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover”

Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Direção

Doja Cat - “Attention”

Drake - “Falling Back”

Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Direção de Arte

Boygenius - “The Film”

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat - “Attention”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”

SZA - “Shirt”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side”

Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

Melanie Martinez - “Void”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Coreografia

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jonas Brothers - “Waffle House”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”

Panic! at the Disco - “Middle of a Breakup”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Melhor Edição

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”

Kendrick Lamar - “Rich Spirit”

Miley Cyrus - “River”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Apresentação "Push" do Ano

August 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”

March 2023: Fletcher - “Becky's So Hot”

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”



